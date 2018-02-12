Seasons come and go, you sit by the radio

Finish your coffee, but the bottom doesn’t show

The world is outside the window

Your world is deep within

One day, maybe

One day, maybe, it’ll begin

Where am I supposed to go

And what should I take

Do I bring the things I’ll never need

Or ingredients to bake

I’ll know when I get there, but by then…

It’ll be too late

It’ll be too late

Reading the paper, you soak in all the words

Fill in the crossword, you’re smarter than all the nerds

Be a rain drop among the puddles

But only when you cry

One day, maybe

One day, maybe, it’ll dry

What am I supposed to show

And what am I supposed to tell

Sit around on the carpet and hope it all goes well

If I could only decide which side to hide

And who will see the rest

Then I’ll get some rest

Then I’ll get some rest

When the sun is my watch, what will make it turn

When the moon is my crutch, who will stand next to me

When the water runs out, will my reflection run in

When my mind is made up, what could bring me down

When will that be, when will that be

Because the seasons come and go with an empty chair by the radio

Finish my breakfast, there is no morning joe

Skimming the paper, the words dry up you see

Solving the crossword, I get stuck at number three

But it’s only me, it’s only me.

