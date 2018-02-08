A Letter To Gelene

Dear Gelene,

I’m currently dealing with a minor injury to my right hand, but I shall power through and overcome the pain in order to get this letter out to you!

You’re probably wondering how I injured my hand. I’ll tell you.

I was sitting at my laptop, when all of a sudden my right hand moved and rubbed up against the front edge – the part below the cursor pad. There’s a bit of a lip there because that’s where the laptop opens.

Anyway, I hit the back of my hand against it and it cut me. Just like that, without warning.

The edge of the laptop fled the scene.

There is a small cut on the back of my right hand and a dot of blood that has dried up and won’t go away.

Am I in pain? Well, are giraffes necks long?

No, I’m not in pain. I just like to play it up for the cameras. Disregard that question about giraffes.

So as I write to you in my fragile state – again, playing it up for the cameras – just know that this letter meant a lot to me. It’s my first step in seeking revenge on my laptop for doing such a thing.

I’m not someone who gets hurt. Maybe it’s all the milk I drink. The worst I’ve ever been injured is torn ligaments in two of my fingers, but that was so long ago I can’t even remember which hand it happened to.

I think it was me left hand because the top third of my middle finger and ring finger bend a bit flimsier-ly (new word alert) than the same fingers on the other hand. Not much. It’s not like they’re a doggy door, but they’re bendy.

That being said, it could easily be the same two fingers on the other hand. I can’t remember for certain.

Anyways, you mentioned that you like the show, Better Caul Saul. I do too. Though I feel like the show hasn’t hit its groove yet. Maybe I’m just anxious for Saul to get into his criminal activities.

I’m bored with the whole storyline about his brother. I just want that to end.

Did you watch Breaking Bad before this show? I did. Many people say it’s the best show they’ve ever seen. I don’t know if I’d say that for me. I mean, it was really good and concise. But I wouldn’t say it’s the best show I’ve ever seen.

Nothing will ever top Scooby-Doo.

I’m kidding. Kinda.

I didn’t watch Breaking Bad until the entire show was finished, so I was essentially binge watching it and not looking up anything about the show between episodes. Maybe I missed out on the experience by doing that.

Currently, I need a new Netflix show to watch. Nothing is jumping out at me. I watch Riverdale and How To Get Away With Murder, but I record those and watch them on TV.

From television to fiction now. You asked me to tell you a story about my neighbour, who keeps leaving donuts at my doorstep.

I’d love to get into a fictional story about this, but it has actually happened to me before! Sorta.

I was living in residence at school in third year and my roommate and I were going to walk across the street to get donuts. It was late at night, we both had long nights ahead. Donuts called our name.

At the same time, I was texting a girl who lived on our floor and told her we were going for donuts. She mentioned she wanted to come too, but we were already gone by the time I got that text. So I asked her if she wanted me to bring her something. She asked for a tea.

A few days later, I got a knock on my door and answered it. No one was there, but on the ground was a box of six donuts.

I knew who it was from right away.

The only bad thing about this box of donuts was they were an assortment because “I didn’t know which ones you liked.”

Truth be told, I like two donuts. Chocolate Dip and Hawaiian (the one with sprinkles on top). That’s it.

Boston can keep their Cream.

Crullers can keep their Honey.

Though push come to shove, I’d eat those as well.

This box didn’t even have them, though! I think there was one with nuts. A strawberry looking flavour. And who knows what else.

Is it bad that I appreciated the gesture, but didn’t like the contents of the box?

“It’s the thought that counts.”

I get that. And I wasn’t even expecting anything in return for the tea.

But being the donutaholic that I was at the time, a small part of me was wishing my favourites in the box.

And that’s my story.

Lastly, you asked me what the last movie I watched was.

The last movie I watched was The Disaster Artist. I’m not big on movies. I’ve been to the movie theatre exactly twice in the last six years and both of those visits have been within the last five months.

Some people go to movies, I go to sporting events or stay home.

The movie was good. I had read the book that inspired it, and had seen the movie, The Room, which had inspired the book.

I don’t know what the next movie I’ll see is.

Wait!

I think I lied to you.

I think the last movie I saw was called Table 19 – it’s on Netflix. Anna Kendrick is in it.

Don’t ask me what inspired me to watch it because I have no idea. But I was looking for something to watch one night and it looked interesting and so I thought, “Hey, why not?”

Well, I must be going. I hope this letter has found you well in the Philippines!

With a minor injury,

Paul

Advertisements