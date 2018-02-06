Viewing Notes: The Bachelor (Arie) Ep. 6

Hold on to your cinnamon sticks, it’s episode six.

~ They are in Paris this week, which is “the most romantic city around.” Didn’t they say the same thing about Fort Lauderdale last week?

~ We are 46 seconds into this episode and they are getting on another boat. That’s all they do on this show. This boat (ship) is where they are staying while in Paris.

~ I like how every time the women enter their new “home” they act like they’ve never seen furniture before.

~ Chris Harrison and Arie sitting in a tree, k-i-s-s-i…oh wait, it’s a park bench and they aren’t kissing.

~ Arie just used the word “amazing” and the word “hard” three times each, in the span of 20 seconds. My head just spun 360 degrees.

~ Hey guys, let’s check in on Krystal!

~ “Last week was a very challenging week.”

~ Drink!

~ Christopher has joined the girls on the boat.

~ “Hello…Bonjour! Welcome to Paris!”

~ Oh mon Dieu, Christoph. You don’t own Paris! Stop welcoming them to places where you’re also a visitor.

~ Also, bonjour. Je m’appelle bibliothèque.

~ Chris says things are getting serious now. Episode 6.

~ There will be a group date, two 1-on-1 dates, and a 2-on-1 date.

~ I’m betting one date has to do with baguettes and the other three are on a boat.

~ Lauren B. gets the first date card. She was my favourite on the first night when she had 4 seconds of air time and stood out from the other three Laurens.

~ Since then, she hasn’t done much.

~ Arie picks her up and they’re going on a….a….boat.

~ We’re getting some early foreshadowing for a Bekah vs. Krystal 2-on-1 showdown.

~ Arie is attracted to Lauren but doesn’t know much about her. Episode 6.

~ They are walking around Paris, holding hands, and barely talking to each other.

~ Now they’re on a bench and Arie is trying to figure out if Lauren likes him. What is this, elementary school?

~ “Go find out if my crush likes me.”

~ If there is a concert portion to this date are they going to stand on opposite sides of the room? I secretly hope so.

~ Back on the Bachelor Relation-Ship (I’m here all night, try the veal parmesan) is a group date card. The only three girls not on the card are: Krystal, Kendall, and Jacqueline.

~ Jacqueline looks like Bekah if Bekah had long hair.

~ No wait!

~ Jacqueline looks like Nancy Hawkins from Stranger Things. Good luck unseeing that.

~ Arie and Lauren are at dinner with a square table!

~ This is unprecedented. It’s always been a round table.

~ These people don’t learn anything about each other. They insist on sharing how yesterday was for them, or how the morning portion of their date went.

~ “It was hard for me.” “It was hard for me, too!” “Hey, we have something in common!”

~ Lauren reveals that she was engaged to her ex.

~ “This is the first date of many.” – Arie

~ What part of E P I S O D E S I X does this guy not understand?

~ Lauren gets a rose. She’s only three years older than Bekah (the “child” of the group), but no one cares!

~ Group date time. Six women on the date.

~ Arie brings them to Moulin Rouge. They enter and start screaming as if it’s a haunted house because, again, they’ve never seen furniture before.

~ “This date is for the women” says Arie, moments after they show burlesque dancers on stage in their thongs.

~ Arie est très stupide and tone deaf.

~ They’re going to be doing a performance on stage.

~ Seinne is a dancer so this is her bread and butter, and pasta to go.

~ There’s an Italian food vibe to these viewing notes tonight, no thanks to this show. I’ll allow it.

~ They’ve all changed into their outfits and take the stage for a solo walk, as Arie stares at them because this date is “for the women.”

~ Oh look, it’s time for the evening portion of the date.

~ Arie tells them the rose tonight is based off his connection.

~ The women take out their cellphones and compare Wi-Fi connections.

~ No, I got it.

~ Ar-Ie connection. Bam.

~ They all seem to be on airplane mode.

~ Tia and Arie kiss. She wipes lipstick off his mouth.

~ Bekah and Arie kiss. She doesn’t wipe his mouth off.

~ Bekah opted for small earrings tonight to make it impossible for Arie to yank them or get four of his fingers caught in them.

~ That’s the most beauty analysis I’ve ever done on this blog. Stay tuned for more?

~ Seinne and Arie kiss. He’s 3/3 so far.

~ He’s giving the group date rose to Bekah, which means she gets to perform on stage with him at Moulin Rouge.

~ Will this count as a high school Art credit for Bekah?

~ Nothing like making five of your girlfriends watch you and your other girlfriend perform on stage. Good one, Arie.

~ Quick Anecdote: When I worked at camp, there was this 6-year-old boy named Arie. He couldn’t say the letter “R”, so he’d pronounce his name as “Aww-we”. It pulled at the heart strings. I’m afraid Bachelor Arie is ruining all the goodwill that “Aww-we” did for the name Arie.

~ Back to the show.

~ “I’ve never been on a date with two women at the same time and it’s going to be awkward.” – Arie

~ He’s forgetting the time he went on a date with 14 women. That wasn’t awkward. That was a mini class field trip.

~ Seat belts, everyone!

~ Oh no, the Magic School Bus theme is creeping back in here.

~ The 2-on-1 date card is there. It’s Krystal vs. Kendall.

~ So we have Kryrie A River vs. Kendrie.

~ He has brought them to a chateau that was built in the 1600s because all he likes are boats and old museums.

~ “I love these old oil painting.” – Arie

~ BUT THEY DON’T, ARIE. THEY. DON’T.

~ Arie has his sleeves rolled up for this date, which is in direct violation of the exclusivity clause in Chris Harrison’s contract.

~ He’s now taking them to a tall maze where they have to find the middle.

~ This has now turned into The Shining. One will live, the other will freeze to death.

~ I’m just glad Arie is getting to know them. I mean, he knows what their hands feel like and he knows the look they give when he tells them boring facts about himself.

~ Surely, he’ll find a wife out of this.

~ There’s nothing more romantic than getting lost in a maze in Paris.

~ Krystal won, while Kendall is back to start.

~ Back from commercial, they are out of the maze and Arie is going to talk to each of them.

~ Krystal just said “challenges” again.

~ Drink!

~ Arie is a close talker. I understand he’s trying to be intimate, but everyone on this show is going to go cross-eyed if they don’t back up a little bit.

~ Krystal apologizes. Krystal kisses. Krystal speaks poorly of Kendall.

~ 65% of the chats on this show take place on a bench.

~ Arie pulls Kendall aside and tells her that Krystal warned him that Kendall isn’t ready for marriage.

~ I’m bored, so I’m going to tell a quick story about the time I went to Quebec.

~ I was in Grade 10. It was a 10-hour bus ride. The bus broke down an hour away from the hotel. We were stranded on the highway for three hours because no one wanted to send us a new bus.

~ We finally got to the hotel at 1AM and they served us the worst pizza I’ve ever scarfed down in my life. It looked like they poured oil, or water, all over it.

~ The following day, we had no bus and were forced to walk the streets of Quebec. It was -30 degrees Celsius.

~ Anyways, we were there for the Quebec Winter Carnival, featuring the one and only Bonhomme – a giant, jolly, snowman who lives in an ice hotel and has a Pepsi logo on his wall.

~ At one point, we were at the Chateau Frontenac and some store owners went up to my teachers and asked if they had seen anyone run by with an inflatable Bonhomme. They had stolen it! Bonhomme on the run! We hadn’t seen anyone. Of all things to steal though.

~ To conclude this story, I must say that tobogganing down an ice track is something I could do all day, every day.

~ Back to The Bachelor.

~ Kendall is a very direct talker. I like that. Krystal floats on her words and takes three weeks to say nine words.

~ Arie pretends like he’s going to give the rose out, but says he needs more time and will see them at dinner.

~ He’s been saying how awkward this is for him for the last eleventy seven minutes, yet decides to keep it going further.

~ Krystal and Kendall get to the dinner table first and Krystal starts talking to her about their discussion from earlier in the day.

~ Wow. Did I not tell you earlier that all these people do is talk about the first half of the date?

~ At this point, K & K have spent more time with each other than with Arie.

~ Arie arrives and gives yet another terrible toast.

~ Can they put me on this show just to make the toasts?

~ “Cheers to benches, tables, boats, and museums, because without them, I’m not sure where Arie would take you on any dates.” Then I exit stage left after grabbing something off their plates. Hey, they aren’t going to eat it.

~ Arie keeps sipping his wine while Krystal talks.

~ The last time he ate/drank the food in front of him while a girl was talking, he sent them home.

~ That’s his “tell”.

~ He’s tipping pitches like David Price in the 2015 playoffs.

~ The other girls are weighing in on who’s coming back tonight.

~ Bekah: “No one thought Trump was gonna win the election, either, and lookeee here we are.”

~ The youngest person on this show is talking about politics, while using the word “lookeee”. I need to sit down. I am sitting. I just need to sit down…further.

~ Arie gives the rose to Kendall.

~ Na na na na hey hey hey goodbye.

~ “I’m just floored.” – Krystal

~ The girls on the Relation-Ship pop the champagne.

~ Krystal looks like Topanga Lawrence from Boy Meets World.

~ The closing shot of this date is Krystal staring out the window at the Eiffel Tower. Rough.

~ Time for Arie’s date with Nancy Hawkins.

~ Arie rolls up in an antique car, keeping with his image of “older guy who likes even older things”.

~ I don’t think I’ve ever seen these two interact. This should be different.

~ Arie’s car broke down!

~ My story about my bus breaking down on the way to Quebec foreshadowed this, somehow!

~ This is a new high for me. I’m just too good.

~ “Our car broke down and this is kinda like a real life thing.” – Arie

~ He basically just admitted that everything else on this show is fake. Hey, that’s my job!

~ Stay in your lane, Arie!

~ That was a “rules of the road” joke, if you’re keeping score at home.

~ They’re going shopping. Jacqueline says she is so bad at shopping for herself.

~ Arie likes that she’s funny and intelligent. I think he just realized that now. Episode 6.

~ Is Arie funny?

~ “I like you.” “Do you?” “I do.” “Cuz I like you.”

~ Oh good, I was worried this show had left the “elementary school crush” stage. Nope. It’s still alive and well.

~ They are now at a restaurant called Maxims and are given the best table.

~ It’s a table in the middle of an empty dining room. The booths are available and they don’t sit there?

~ No bueno.

~ Arie tells her that early on, he thought she was far too intelligent.

~ Again, he just tells people exactly what they want to hear…

~ She asks him why he wouldn’t gravitate towards someone who is intelligent.

~ “I wouldn’t know how to interest you.”

~ Translation: I like to party. I like, I like to party. I like to party. I like, I like to party.

~ #Vengaboys

~ Jacqueline hasn’t completed her schooling yet. Her Ph.D would take 6 years.

~ Jacqueline is better than this show. She doesn’t need this.

~ Arie is giving her a rose despite telling her that they have contrasting lives.

~ Time for the Rose Ceremony.

~ Chelsea: “I’m here for the love story.”

~ Drink!

~ Lauren B+, Bekah Boop, and Nancy Hawkins already have roses.

~ Tia gets a rose.

~ Seinne gets a rose.

~ Becca gets the final rose.

~ Jenna and Chelsea are going home.

~ The Undertaker Chris Harrison walks in and tells them to say their goodbyes.

~ Oh no, Aww-we going to get another toast from Arie?

~ See what I did there?

~ We’re down to the Final 6. How did this happen?

~ Arie tells them the next place they’re going to is known for red wine. Bekah can’t control her excitement for some reason.

~ We’re going to Tuscany.

~ “YAAAAAAAAASSSSS”

~ Stop.

~ I’m glad Lauren B+ didn’t react to any of this. Stoic the whole time.

~ Oh what’s this? Lauren is telling a producer behind the scenes that she should be more excited for all of this, but isn’t. Intriguing.

~ Tuscany, Italy….I guess my Italian food comments served a purpose after all.

I’m done.

What are your thoughts on this episode? Who are your favourites?

Advertisements