Winner Winner Chicken Dinner

If I had a dime for every time I’ve done a blog post about the Liebster Award, I’d have about 40 cents and still no idea who this Liebster person is or why they have an award named after them.

Why can’t an award be named after me or my blog?

The Cappies. Coming Soon.

I shouldn’t say that, you might actually want them.

Anyway, my dear Blend over at One Big Stressball nominated me for this award. I can’t say no to her, she’s my Blend!

Here are 3 good reasons why you should follow Catherine’s (that’s her name!) blog:

1. Because I said so

2. I would never tell you to follow a blog I didn’t think you’d like

3. She’ll send you a pack of stickers no matter where you are in the world

3. Her blog is great and you’ll really enjoy it popping up in your Reader!

Last time I did this, I didn’t nominate anyone. I told you to answer my questions in the comments below. This time, I’m nominating a few blogs, as well as encouraging the rest of you to answer my questions down below.

So stay tuned for that.

First things first, here are my answers to my Blend’s questions.

1. What is your favourite song or book and why?

I don’t know that I have a favourite book, so I’ll tell you my favourite song. A few alwayss come to mind whenever I answer this question but “Where The Streets Have No Name” by U2 always comes to the forefront.

Is it cheesy to say that I like songs that kinda sorta hug my heart? Not only does this song have a great sound, it has great lyrics. That’s important to me. This song is about reaching a place where no one is judged based on where they live (hence the name of the song), or for who they are. I think we all want that, no?

Honourable mentions for favourite song:

Closer To The Edge by 30 Seconds To Mars

Sleeping Sickness by City and Colour

Nobody Wins by Brian Fallon

Also, I really like watching live performances of these songs on YouTube because they just grab your insides and pull them out of you.

2. What’s your biggest fear?

My biggest fear is asking for a plain cheeseburger at McDonald’s, and then going home with it and realizing all the condiments are on it. The ketchup and mustard combination is a nightmare to scrape off with a spoon, let me tell ya!

(I actually like mustard and ketchup, just not on burgers, or together. They are good for each other. They should marry other people.)

But actually, my biggest fear is that I’ll never become the person I always thought I could be because I don’t know how to do that.

3. What food can you not stand at all and why?

Scalloped potatoes. Why? Immediate diarrhea.

4. If you had to get rid of one animal on earth which would it be?

Cats. Why? At midnight the other day, I was watching TV when all of a sudden I hear an animal screaming from the other side of the wall. It was a cat on my back porch. It had me spooked. So, cats be gone.

5. Would you rather have hands for feet or feet for hands. Why?

Hands for feet, definitely.

We live in a world where 92% of the population assumes that we want to see their bare feet all the time. We don’t. I’ll let it slide in the summer if people want to wear flip flops, but I don’t need your Parmesan Paws (feet) lurking around all the time. And to put feet at the end of your arms? What a nightmare. I don’t want extra cheese on my pizza, let alone parmesan cheese. Stop.

Also, if we had hands for feet, we could grab things without bending over.

6. Tell us a joke.

A piece of lettuce is pregnant and tells its husband that it’s having contractions. “Should we go to the hospital?” the husband asks. Lettuce says, “Yes, let’s.”

Get it? Lettuce. Let us. Let’s. A contraction is the combination of two words. LETTUCE BECOMES LET US WHICH BECOMES LET’S.

I’m sorry. The first joke that came to mind was lettuce met meat on a dating site and one of them said “Lettuce meat in person” but I figured that was too lame, so I went with the other one.

These were the only two jokes that came to mind. I didn’t have to think that hard. They were both quickly in my brain, begging to be let loose into the world. So I typed them out. I’m going to stop talking now.

MY NOMINEES (You are not obligated to participate)

Strikeouts & Sprinkles

Are My Feet Off The Ground

Three Count Sports & Fitness

Short Poems and Other Nonsense

Lynni The Pooh

M4gical

Uniquely Cass

I guess the rules are:

1. Make a blog post saying you’ve been nominated for the Liebster Award

2. Include the picture in your post

3. Answer the questions I will ask below

4. Ask your own questions

5. Nominate other bloggers

My Questions (If you’re not nominated, feel free to answer below)

1. If you had to rename your blog, what would you name it?

2. What is your favourite childhood memory?

3. What are you afraid to write about?

4. Would you rather be the lead singer of a famous band, or a celebrity chef?

5. If everyone in the world stopped what they were doing and listened to you right now, what would you say to them?

6. When was the last time you made up an excuse to get out of plans with a friend? What was the excuse?

Thanks again, Blend! This was fun.

