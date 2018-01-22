You Get An Award, And You Get An Award, And You Get An Award

Hi there, Oprahaul here. Get it? Her name is Oprah. My name is Paul. Together, it is Oprahaul. Because it has the word “haul” in it. And a “haul” is something you get. And I’m giving away stuff…? Just go with it.

It was either that, or Poprah, but the Pope has dibs on that one, and I’m not the Pope, so…

This is off the rails. Was it ever even on?

I was nominated by Sarah (Click her name to go to her blog. While you’re there, read at least three posts, give her a follow, and come back. I’ll wait.) for the Liebster Award – thank you, Sarah! – which is one of the awards that bloggers give each other.

You’re probably aware of it.

I’ve received it a few times over the years and have told myself repeatedly that I’m retiring from accepting any more of them. But I don’t like letting people down, and am easily tempted by questions posed by other bloggers.

So here it is, I’m accepting the award.

However, I’m changing the rules just to make this different.

I’m supposed to answer Sarah’s questions, and then nominate five bloggers who will write a blog post about this and answer my questions for them.

I’m still going to answer the questions. I’ll still ask questions. But I’m not nominating anyone. That’ll leave too many people out.

I’ll just give all of you the award!

SO, when I ask my questions at the end, I want you to reply with your answers in the comment section below. This way, you can get to know each other and become besties who will go on to say, “We met in Oprahaul’s comment section.”

It’ll confuse everyone.

Now then, let’s get this show on the stage.

Sarah’s questions for me are:

1. What is your favourite blog post that you’ve written and why?

The first post that comes to mind is I Miss School, Already. If I never wrote that post, I don’t think I’m here blogging today. That was written two months into this blog’s existence and was the first time I let myself go and just write what was in my heart. That post changed everything.

I have no idea when the last time I read that post was, but I do know that I avoid reading it for various reasons.

All of my other blog posts suck, as you know.

2. What is one thing that people may not know about you that might surprise them?

Honestly, I feel like my readers know me better than I do.

Let me think. Everything I want to say is too embarrassing, or isn’t meant to be shared on this blog for at least another five years (I plan for longevity).

This is where I would normally pull out the “I’ve never had a taco before” line, but people already know that and they hate me for it. I can start a riot with those six words.

I GOT IT.

I once found $5 on the ground, picked it up, walked four steps with it, turned around, and put it back on the ground. I don’t know if that’ll surprise you, or just confirm everything you already knew about me.

Let me know if you want the full story in a separate blog post.

3. What advice would you give would-be bloggers that are thinking of starting their own blog?

I’d tell them to feel free to write about absolutely anything. Don’t feel like you have to write about one specific topic, just because when you created your blog and WordPress asked you what you’ll be writing about, you said “lifestyle”.

I’d also tell them that no one will read their blog and the only “likes” they’ll receive will be from business blogs or robots. But while no one is caring about you, you have to write your little heart out. People can’t read your blog if you don’t give them stuff to read, right?

You just have to get over the fact that no one will care about you for the first few weeks, maybe months. If you can do that, you’re golden, Ponyboys and girls.

MY QUESTIONS FOR ALL OF YOU (ANSWER BELOW)

1. What is your favourite colour and how did you decide it was your favourite?

2. What is the strangest question you’ve ever Googled?

3. Which three letters of the alphabet would you get rid of and why?

4. Do your friends like the same music as you?

5. What are you worried about?

6. If you could be one age forever, what age would you be?

7. Do you secretly wish cellphones didn’t exist?

8. What is one uninteresting thing about you?

Feel free to answer those as in-depth, or as bare bones as you like.

Thanks for reading.

