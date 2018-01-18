The “Link in Bio” Generation

Writing is a lonely experience for me. I sit at my desk in the middle of the night with the lights off, listening to the same song on repeat for two hours, while staring at a laptop screen, whose brightness is probably further deteriorating my already myopic vision.
It is a process that is rarely broken.
I can’t even listen to a podcast while I write because their voice clashes with the one in my head and I can’t pay attention to both.
It’s almost as if I’ve created a bubble for myself – a place where only I exist. Nothing is happening in the world, except for the movement of my fingers on a keyboard.
Are other people this particular? Or is this too Dan-Humphrey-in-Gossip-Girl for you?
Truthfully, I love it. Push come to shove, I could write at any hour of the day. But there’s something about the middle of the night. It gives me the freedom to say anything, uninterrupted.
It makes me happy.
When I hit “Publish” and go to sleep, that is my way of transferring my happiness to you – my audience. Though my name might be at the bottom, the blog post is no longer mine, it’s ours.
Words have the ability to bring people together. They just do.
Remember that, because now I’m going to go into a story that will probably be long-winded.
I’ve been fortunate enough to have my blog featured five times by WordPress, whether it was on Freshly Pressed or Discover. Then I’ll come on here and write a post about how I’ve been featured.
You’ll congratulate me in the comments, I’ll say “Thank you!”, and then wonder if I’m just spiking the football and rubbing it in people’s faces that I got featured again and my blog friends didn’t.
Though being featured is wonderful, I’ve never told anyone about the emptiness that comes with it.
The last four times I’ve been featured, there was a period of emptiness before I found any joy. How I found the joy differed each time.
The emptiness came from the fact that I didn’t know who to tell first, that I had been featured. I feel like we all have that person we’re supposed to jump around with when we get good news, I didn’t know who that was.
When I was featured the first time, I had that. I had all my friends from school who I was still in close contact with. There was immediate joy.
But then we slowly started drifting apart and a text message from me saying, “I’m getting featured on WordPress!!!” just didn’t feel right.
So I’d resort to a Facebook post and fill the void that way, by waiting for likes and comments. In 2014, likes and comments gave me the joy I was looking for.
You’re probably wondering, “Paul, don’t you have a best friend you can tell?” I do. His name is Chris and he also has a blog. Truthfully, he’s always one of the first people I tell, if not the first.
However, since he’s also a blogger, I feel like I’m telling one of my own. You know? The emptiness was only filled by telling non-bloggers.
Maybe I was desperate for recognition. Maybe I just wanted my words to mean something to people who didn’t read them on a regular basis.
Last July, I deactivated my Facebook account. Two days later, I was getting featured on WordPress for the fourth time. You know what I did? I reactivated my account, just so I could share my blog post and deliver the news.
Why? I had to fill the emptiness. I had to cast a net to look for validation from people who aren’t in the blogging world.
At that point, whether they liked or commented on my Facebook post or not, all I wanted was for them to read it. That’s how I’ve come to find joy.
Sad, right?
Maybe. Maybe not.
I let that status sit there for a few days before quietly disappearing from Facebook.
Jerry Seinfeld always mentions that he prefers to talk to comedians, over anyone else. I allows found that strange, until I realized how much I enjoy talking to other bloggers.
We just understand each other. It’s that simple.
Why can’t friends I know in real life be as eager to read my blog as strangers around the world? I mean, there are some friends who are. They’re reading this right now. But it’s a small handful.
So maybe that’s why I chase understanding from people who aren’t in the blogging bubble. Because if I can get that from “outsiders”, then I can truly feel justified in my accomplishment.
The joy never comes from being told I’m featured. Sure, the news always paralyzes me with happiness, but I’m talking about joy.
In this situation, I distinguish happiness and joy in this way: Happiness comes from within. Joy comes when I can share it with others. I don’t know if there’s a dictionary in the world that will support me on that, but no one reads the dictionary anymore, anyway.
The joy comes from people responding to my words, whether they leave a comment, or just think it in their head.
That fills the hole for me.
I have a Twitter account for this blog, though I’ve always been skeptical of its effectiveness.
Whenever I share a post on there, I never feel like I’m reaching anyone new. The only people I’ll reach are bloggers who already follow me on WordPress.
Then I tell myself that hashtags are pointless because you can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make them drink. Sure, people may look up a specific hashtag, but I don’t think many people do so with the intention of clicking a link and reading a blog post.
I may be completely wrong, and stop me if I am, but I feel like there is a lot of truth to what I’m saying.
We live in the “Link in Bio” generation. A lot of us are trying to promote something and send people to it. Our exuberant tweets and captions are over-exaggerated, as we attempt to do (in my mind) the near-impossible task of getting someone to click a link.
It happens all the time on Instagram.
There have been times when I screenshot the introduction of one of my blog posts and put it in my Instagram story. Then I’ll use the social media cliché, “Link in Bio”.
I can see how many people click the link. Maybe one person. Normally zero. That just discourages me from sharing anything again.
So this past weekend I wrote a poem on my blog. I was proud of it, so I took two screenshots and posted the whole thing in an Instagram story. Thus, deleting the need for someone to click on a link.
I don’t know how it went over. I don’t even know if people stopped to read it.
But I took solace in the fact that all the words were in front of them, and if one person read it, then I’d be okay with it.
I get it. I do. I don’t think I’ve ever clicked a link in anyone’s bio on Instagram. It’s not what I’m there to do. If a blogger has shared something, I’ll know to find it on their blog later.
I don’t mean to speak for everyone who tells others to click the link in their bio, but I will.
When we say that, we are optimistic that people care about us enough to read what we wrote.
At the same time, if no one clicks the link, we can lie to ourselves because it’s easy to say, “Oh, they were busy.” Or, “They didn’t see the post because of the algorithm.”
Am I wrong? I’m begging anyone to tell me I’m wrong.
That’s the end of my long-winded story.
So, here I sit in the middle of the night at my desk in the dark. This was one of the rare occasions when my music was on shuffle – not like it mattered, seeing as how I can’t recall any of the songs that actually played.
This is my bubble. This is where my happiness is born. In a few minutes when I press “Publish” and go to sleep, the bubble bursts and you’re all allowed inside, provided that you wipe your boots on the front mat,
and you hand me a box of oatmeal chocolate chip cookies upon entry.
That is when I’ll find my joy.
This isn’t about stats. This isn’t about needing people to agree with me. This isn’t even really about me.
This is about words being unable to reach others because clicking a link in someone’s bio feels more like a strict command, than a well-intentioned recommendation.
Like it or not, this is the era we live in.
Welcome to the “Link in Bio” generation.
For what it’s worth I’ve clicked on the few “link in bios” in Instagram posts. But I know what you mean Paul.
I appreciate the feedback! I feel bad that I don’t because I know how much it would mean to someone to see a referral from there, but at the same time I make a mental not to read their blog later anyway.
Paul, you’re refreshing and amazing. Also, I found this comical because you are funny but also because I literally had just wrote “link in bio” about my new post for an IG story… and it does always feel so cheesy! But I tell myself I must anyways…because that is our generation now. How will I ever get somewhere if I don’t promote myself if that’s how people get there these days? I will click a link in a bio if it’s enticing enough. That said, people these days have the attention spans of goldfish, so maybe that is just me.
Thank you for the kind words! Haha I caught you red handed, didn’t I? It is cheesy, but we all do it and I think we all acknowledge how much of a hopeless mission it seems lol. Famous people probably get thousands of clicks…
My attention span is pretty short too, so I’m not saying I am any better haha.
Ha, no judgment here!
I actually do click on links in bios on Instagram although I totally get it!
I don’t have my own ‘link in bio’ – I haven’t shared my blog on my facebook or twitter, I’m actually kind of get embarrassed when people I know read it, I’m not sure why?! Im weird!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I understand that completely! Most of the time when I share on a more personal social media (Facebook and Instagram), I have to talk myself into it for a few hours. I’ll even reach out to a friend to get motivation to post. I guess I just never know how people will silently judge me whenever I post something.
I read an article once that people are so addicted to social media because the links and comments act like a drug – it’s “the new high”, getting the recognition from others around us? I’m not sure if that really explains what you’re feeling, you seem to go past that point and into a more zen-like state about it, Paul.
But I understand this too. I don’t publish my blog for friends and family to see. A small handful knows I write a blog but none of them have the link or know what it’s called. I find sharing my blogging joys with fellow bloggers gets a better response – they know the hard work it takes to get to those moments and can appreciate them on a more real level than others who don’t blog.
Either way, I think you should be uber proud of what you’ve accomplished here! It’s super amazing and you deserve your moments of pure joy over your blogging successes.
Yeah, I think I’ve stopped caring about getting views, comments, and likes. I just want to know that my words don’t go wasted and people will read them. I guess that sounds like me wanting views, but it’s not for the stat to be large. Am I making any sense?
That’s a good point about bloggers appreciating our moments on a more real level. I find that non-blog friends don’t really fully understand what being featured means. I guess my audience has really changed since I started blogging. It used to be mainly people I knew in real life. Now it’s 98% bloggers. I guess I’m just chasing that other audience again.
Thanks for your kind words! 🙂
I hear what you are saying about people you know not reading and following your blog. Same for me, several people I know read my blog.
I think, for me anyway, the most joy comes from finding a way to express and release thoughts and emotions inside me. If someone reads and likes, that is icing on the cake.
Besides…. you already know we all love you. Like the man said to his wife… I already told you once, do I have to keep saying it??? 😀
Congrats!!
Haha thank you for this! You’re right, I do find joy from the release of thoughts as well. And sharing words with bloggers is great. Each post brings joy, but when I was featured it felt like it got wiped away and I had to rediscover it for the same blog post.
I have never clicked a link in bio, but I left some there too.
Congratulations on being featured so often. You are doing this blogging thing the right way.
None of my friends or family members read what I write on here… I am not hidden, I have the link on Facebook, but I guess they don’t care enough to click it. Fun fact: I share links to my blog on Twitter. Usually they generate 0 hits. A regular reader shares the same link and he generates 5 clicks…
I wish you joy and happiness…
Thank you, Catherine! I’d like to think that if I didn’t have a blog and one of my friends did, I’d be curious to see what they’re writing about…though I don’t know for sure. Maybe it’s as simple as that. People aren’t curious, or they don’t like to read. Pictures and videos do seem to be more popular…
