Tomorrow is another day to keep

one more notch on our belt, one more mile in the jeep

and if you blink instead of wink

you may miss it all the same

excuse me, miss, I never got your name

These old days will make you walk instead of run

there is sand on the playground, but no one’s having fun

and the bell will ring

you’ll get up and move over

worry not, I’ll tuck away my four-leaf clover

There’s a hole in my pocket, there’s a hole in my hat

has my luck run away, will it ever be as good as that

but the sun comes up tomorrow

and the birds are singing the chorus already

I haven’t slept, the bed is kept, will somebody please hold me steady

All my life I’ve been flipping pages in the story

one day it’ll be read in English, like Tuesday’s with Morrie

and this frame on the floor will finally stop laughing

have no fear, the dust will clear

we’ll find our smiles in the mirror

Watch me count to five, watch me count to ten

is there a place and time, can you find me then

but I need these years to mean something to me

so I’ll bring the sand if you bring the clover

a symbol to cherish until this life is over.

Advertisements