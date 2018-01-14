Mean Something To Me

Posted on January 14, 2018

Tomorrow is another day to keep
one more notch on our belt, one more mile in the jeep
and if you blink instead of wink
you may miss it all the same
excuse me, miss, I never got your name

These old days will make you walk instead of run
there is sand on the playground, but no one’s having fun
and the bell will ring
you’ll get up and move over
worry not, I’ll tuck away my four-leaf clover

There’s a hole in my pocket, there’s a hole in my hat
has my luck run away, will it ever be as good as that
but the sun comes up tomorrow
and the birds are singing the chorus already
I haven’t slept, the bed is kept, will somebody please hold me steady

All my life I’ve been flipping pages in the story
one day it’ll be read in English, like Tuesday’s with Morrie
and this frame on the floor will finally stop laughing
have no fear, the dust will clear
we’ll find our smiles in the mirror

Watch me count to five, watch me count to ten
is there a place and time, can you find me then
but I need these years to mean something to me
so I’ll bring the sand if you bring the clover
a symbol to cherish until this life is over.

About Paul

This is the part where I'm supposed to write something interesting about myself and you'll read it and think, "That's not that interesting." So let's not do that and just think about pizza instead, on the count of three. One, two, three. Donuts. Now, wasn't that interesting?
