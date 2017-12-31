Closing Act

Dear Readers,
For the last three hours, I’ve been trying to write one of those fancy year in review posts. I can’t do it. It’s too hard. I’m a better writer after midnight, when the lights are out and I’m half asleep.
That being said, I want to take this opportunity to thank all of you for reading my blog. I never imagined having an audience full of so many characters. This blog is like a circus and each one of you are a critical act in the show. I love it.
Seriously though – your encouragement, honesty, and friendship means everything to me. Writing is easier because of all of you. I look forward to continuing to make you think, laugh, cry, and yell at me over never having eaten a taco.
If I ever find out that any of you have betrayed me, I will track you down in a comments section when you least expect it and serenade you with some Kelly Clarkson and/or Adele lyrics until I have successfully guilted you back into my
circle circus.
Don’t test me.
To the readers who have yet to discover my blog, I shall welcome you with open arms, a juice box, and a bag of chips. You can choose the flavours.
Have a safe and happy New Year, and I’ll see you all back here in 2018!
Your Favourite Blogger,
Paul
P.S. Feel free to let others know what your circus act/skill is in the comments section below.
Happy new years, Paul!
Happy New Year! Your letter will be coming soon btw!
Ooo awesome! Can’t wait!!
Juggling 😜
Ooo that’s always a fan favourite!
Happy New Year to you, too, and thanks for your posts! They are always fun and entertaining. Here’s to a great 2018.
Thank you, I appreciate that! Happy New Year!
If you sing or play a song for me, I’ll figure it out on the recorder in 5 mins flat. Or the piano. The piano is way easier but the recorder is much more unique. Some of my recorder favs are Livin On A Prayer and Ride (by Twenty-One Pilots).
Paul, seriously, your blog is the blog I look most forward to posts from, outside of my real life friends with blogs. Also I think I’ve followed you the longest except for them… #groupieandproud
It’s been a fantastic year! Never stop being yourself cause you’re fantastic. 🙂
-Floridisquid
That’s a really cool skill! I wish they taught us how to do more with the recorder than just Hot Cross Buns. Thank you, Squid. Happy to have you here. Happy New Year!
Happy new year! My skill is to be that annoying girl in my friend circle who never stops about ‘this huge blogger liked my post once’ and here in your circus, it’s trying to be witty but realizing halfw
Haha you’ve been lying to your friends, I’m not a huge blogger lol Happy New Year!
First of all, don’t be so modest. Second, I am very disappointed in you for not seeing what I did there.
Ha! Of course I noticed what you did. All of a sudden it cut off halfw
Wow Paul, I almost want to betray you because I love Kelly Clarkson and Adele!! I don’t have a circus act😭😭 I can jump rope really good though! Does that help with anything??
Happy new year!!
Jumping rope does help! At this time though, I’m gonna pretend that I just caught you betraying me, ok? Alright.
Pah! I knew it. A saboteur! Or should I say (dramatic pause) a shazoteur!? I won’t stand for this. Nevermind, I’ll find someone like you! And you know what, because of you, I never stray too far from the sidewalk and yet, since you been gone, I can breathe for the first time.
How was that? I didn’t mean any of it.
Wow 2018 is off to a hot start.
Oh my god. That was fabulous!!! My 2018 is starting off just wonderfully! Thank you Paul😂😊
You’re welcome! Let’s do this again next New Year’s haha
Sounds great to me😄
Happy 2018 Paul! May it be filled with peace & happiness! 😊
Thank you! A Happy New Year to you too, Andrea! 🙂
Happy new year Paul! I have also been trying to put together the same kind of post but it’s just not happening. My circus act would be the one who gets tangled up in all of the rope/fabric because that’s just who I am x x
Happy New Year! Hahah that’s perfect! We can put you on a tight rope and then have you fall (gracefully) with a bungee cord. It’ll give the crowd a little jolt of fear but you’ll be fine!
Can’t wait to see what you do in 2018! 😊
Thanks Lynni! Looking forward to your work as well!
Happy that i ran into your blog in late 2017, you’re an awesome humble spirit Paul, god bless the circus :3
God bless the circus, indeed! Thank you, and happy new year!
Happy new year. I don’t have a circus act… I am a circus act. 😋 Looking forward to your next posts. xx
Lolol happy new year! Perhaps you can help translate the circus for our viewers in Luxembourg?
