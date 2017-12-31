Closing Act

Dear Readers,

For the last three hours, I’ve been trying to write one of those fancy year in review posts. I can’t do it. It’s too hard. I’m a better writer after midnight, when the lights are out and I’m half asleep.

That being said, I want to take this opportunity to thank all of you for reading my blog. I never imagined having an audience full of so many characters. This blog is like a circus and each one of you are a critical act in the show. I love it.

Seriously though – your encouragement, honesty, and friendship means everything to me. Writing is easier because of all of you. I look forward to continuing to make you think, laugh, cry, and yell at me over never having eaten a taco.

If I ever find out that any of you have betrayed me, I will track you down in a comments section when you least expect it and serenade you with some Kelly Clarkson and/or Adele lyrics until I have successfully guilted you back into my circle circus.

Don’t test me.

To the readers who have yet to discover my blog, I shall welcome you with open arms, a juice box, and a bag of chips. You can choose the flavours.

Have a safe and happy New Year, and I’ll see you all back here in 2018!

Your Favourite Blogger,

Paul

P.S. Feel free to let others know what your circus act/skill is in the comments section below.

