Closing Act

Posted on December 31, 2017 by

Dear Readers,

For the last three hours, I’ve been trying to write one of those fancy year in review posts. I can’t do it. It’s too hard. I’m a better writer after midnight, when the lights are out and I’m half asleep.

That being said, I want to take this opportunity to thank all of you for reading my blog. I never imagined having an audience full of so many characters. This blog is like a circus and each one of you are a critical act in the show. I love it.

Seriously though – your encouragement, honesty, and friendship means everything to me. Writing is easier because of all of you. I look forward to continuing to make you think, laugh, cry, and yell at me over never having eaten a taco.

If I ever find out that any of you have betrayed me, I will track you down in a comments section when you least expect it and serenade you with some Kelly Clarkson and/or Adele lyrics until I have successfully guilted you back into my circle circus.

Don’t test me.

To the readers who have yet to discover my blog, I shall welcome you with open arms, a juice box, and a bag of chips. You can choose the flavours.

Have a safe and happy New Year, and I’ll see you all back here in 2018!

Your Favourite Blogger,

Paul

P.S. Feel free to let others know what your circus act/skill is in the comments section below.

About Paul

This is the part where I'm supposed to write something interesting about myself and you'll read it and think, "That's not that interesting." So let's not do that and just think about pizza instead, on the count of three. One, two, three. Donuts. Now, wasn't that interesting?
28 Responses to Closing Act

  1. gigglingfattie says:
    December 31, 2017 at 8:53 PM

    Happy new years, Paul!

  2. Anonymous says:
    December 31, 2017 at 8:56 PM

    Juggling 😜

  3. nickc324 says:
    December 31, 2017 at 8:59 PM

    Happy New Year to you, too, and thanks for your posts! They are always fun and entertaining. Here’s to a great 2018.

  4. Squid says:
    December 31, 2017 at 9:32 PM

    If you sing or play a song for me, I’ll figure it out on the recorder in 5 mins flat. Or the piano. The piano is way easier but the recorder is much more unique. Some of my recorder favs are Livin On A Prayer and Ride (by Twenty-One Pilots).
    Paul, seriously, your blog is the blog I look most forward to posts from, outside of my real life friends with blogs. Also I think I’ve followed you the longest except for them… #groupieandproud
    It’s been a fantastic year! Never stop being yourself cause you’re fantastic. 🙂
    -Floridisquid

  5. Tanushka says:
    January 1, 2018 at 1:09 AM

    Happy new year! My skill is to be that annoying girl in my friend circle who never stops about ‘this huge blogger liked my post once’ and here in your circus, it’s trying to be witty but realizing halfw

  6. ForTheLoveOfSass says:
    January 1, 2018 at 1:50 AM

    Wow Paul, I almost want to betray you because I love Kelly Clarkson and Adele!! I don’t have a circus act😭😭 I can jump rope really good though! Does that help with anything??

    Happy new year!!

  7. Dr. Andrea Dinardo says:
    January 1, 2018 at 5:40 AM

    Happy 2018 Paul! May it be filled with peace & happiness! 😊

  8. m4gical says:
    January 1, 2018 at 6:33 AM

    Happy new year Paul! I have also been trying to put together the same kind of post but it’s just not happening. My circus act would be the one who gets tangled up in all of the rope/fabric because that’s just who I am x x

    • Paul says:
      January 1, 2018 at 12:43 PM

      Happy New Year! Hahah that’s perfect! We can put you on a tight rope and then have you fall (gracefully) with a bungee cord. It’ll give the crowd a little jolt of fear but you’ll be fine!

  9. Lynni says:
    January 1, 2018 at 8:49 AM

    Can’t wait to see what you do in 2018! 😊

  10. Noor Sherfawi says:
    January 1, 2018 at 9:31 AM

    Happy that i ran into your blog in late 2017, you’re an awesome humble spirit Paul, god bless the circus :3

  11. micqu says:
    January 1, 2018 at 10:02 AM

    Happy new year. I don’t have a circus act… I am a circus act. 😋 Looking forward to your next posts. xx

