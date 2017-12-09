Hey, how will we say hello today

I can wave my hand, like I’m leading a marching band

Hey, can I talk to you

I don’t know what to say, but I’ll say it anyway

Hey, are you there

I’m feeling a bit wrong and there’s no sound left in this song

So I try and I try, but the world keeps spinning

I’m standing right here, no one is winning

I’ll fall asleep with the stars above

And dream about the things only I can love

You know, I’m not trying to be twelve

But sometimes I can be

I’m sorry

These puzzle pieces are attached to me

I’m like their apostrophe

I’ll connect them eventually

So go put on these clothes, they’re the ones that fit you best

Leave your name, we’ll be sure to take the rest

And if you stumble on your way out the door

Brush it off, we’ve all been hurt before

Have you ever wanted the pulling to stop

This way, that way, the other

Just to land in the middle and find your way home

Day and night, sleep tight

I want it to be right

But it’ll never be right

So I let these chills shake me to the core

Gotta warm up before I feel any more

Swim with the stream like Dory the fish

Deep down, all I want is another wish

Hey, how will we say hello today

I’m sitting here, trying to figure it out

Hey, can I talk to you

My thoughts are lost, trying to find their way

Hey, are you there

It’ll be alright, but for now, I’m just trying.

