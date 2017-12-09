Trying

Posted on December 9, 2017

Hey, how will we say hello today
I can wave my hand, like I’m leading a marching band
Hey, can I talk to you
I don’t know what to say, but I’ll say it anyway
Hey, are you there
I’m feeling a bit wrong and there’s no sound left in this song

So I try and I try, but the world keeps spinning
I’m standing right here, no one is winning
I’ll fall asleep with the stars above
And dream about the things only I can love

You know, I’m not trying to be twelve
But sometimes I can be
I’m sorry
These puzzle pieces are attached to me
I’m like their apostrophe
I’ll connect them eventually

So go put on these clothes, they’re the ones that fit you best
Leave your name, we’ll be sure to take the rest
And if you stumble on your way out the door
Brush it off, we’ve all been hurt before

Have you ever wanted the pulling to stop
This way, that way, the other
Just to land in the middle and find your way home
Day and night, sleep tight
I want it to be right
But it’ll never be right

So I let these chills shake me to the core
Gotta warm up before I feel any more
Swim with the stream like Dory the fish
Deep down, all I want is another wish

Hey, how will we say hello today
I’m sitting here, trying to figure it out
Hey, can I talk to you
My thoughts are lost, trying to find their way
Hey, are you there
It’ll be alright, but for now, I’m just trying.

 

About Paul

This is the part where I'm supposed to write something interesting about myself and you'll read it and think, "That's not that interesting." So let's not do that and just think about pizza instead, on the count of three. One, two, three. Donuts. Now, wasn't that interesting?
4 Responses to Trying

  1. Lynni says:
    December 9, 2017 at 11:26 AM

    So good! 😊 it really captures the thoughts that too often run through my mind 👏🏼🙌🏼

