Hey, how will we say hello today
I can wave my hand, like I’m leading a marching band
Hey, can I talk to you
I don’t know what to say, but I’ll say it anyway
Hey, are you there
I’m feeling a bit wrong and there’s no sound left in this song
So I try and I try, but the world keeps spinning
I’m standing right here, no one is winning
I’ll fall asleep with the stars above
And dream about the things only I can love
You know, I’m not trying to be twelve
But sometimes I can be
I’m sorry
These puzzle pieces are attached to me
I’m like their apostrophe
I’ll connect them eventually
So go put on these clothes, they’re the ones that fit you best
Leave your name, we’ll be sure to take the rest
And if you stumble on your way out the door
Brush it off, we’ve all been hurt before
Have you ever wanted the pulling to stop
This way, that way, the other
Just to land in the middle and find your way home
Day and night, sleep tight
I want it to be right
But it’ll never be right
So I let these chills shake me to the core
Gotta warm up before I feel any more
Swim with the stream like Dory the fish
Deep down, all I want is another wish
Hey, how will we say hello today
I’m sitting here, trying to figure it out
Hey, can I talk to you
My thoughts are lost, trying to find their way
Hey, are you there
It’ll be alright, but for now, I’m just trying.
So good! 😊 it really captures the thoughts that too often run through my mind 👏🏼🙌🏼
Ps. Write more to satisfy my own selfishness please 😂
Haha I shall try! Pun intended.
Thank you! Really means a lot to hear that!
