A Letter To Angela

Dear Angela,

It’s been a while since I’ve written a letter, so if you don’t mind, I’d like to take a minute and get any cliché phrases out of my lexicon. Thank you for your patience.

“Hi! How are you? I’ve been so busy.”

“My pen is running out of ink, I’ll be back in a minute.”

“How about the weather these days? You never know what it’s going to do.”

“I spilled some hot cocoa on the paper, that’s why there’s a brown stain. Don’t worry about it.”

“What if the microwave doesn’t stop, even when it hits zero?”

Alright, I think I got them out of my system. I didn’t want to downgrade the quality of this letter by using phrases that everyone uses when they write letters.

I’m thrilled to be sending this letter out to Scotland.

I’ll be honest, if my name were Scott and I lived in Scotland, every third sentence out of my mouth would be, “This is my land!”

I can only hope that people named “Paul” do the same thing in Poland. If not, it’s a missed opportunity.

We’ve known each other for a few years, but one thing that continues to impress me, is your commitment to running marathons. You may brush that off and say, “Oh, it’s nothing, really”. But as someone who doesn’t like running long distances, I’m impressed.

So I applaud you for it and encourage you to keep going! Or stop. Whatever you want.

Knowing me, I’ll probably end up running some sort of race some day. You know how I know this? Because every time I say I’ll never do something, I end up doing it.

It’s as if my mind wants my mouth to eat its words. That ever happen to you?

Moving on.

You asked me a question about Toy Story and I’m glad you did. I know that movie like the front of my hand. The first one is my favourite. The second one, I only watched once. The third one was morbid.

Anyway, you asked me why Buzz stopped moving/talking when a human came in the room, if he didn’t think he was a toy.

That’s a good question and I’ve never thought of that before. However, as always, I have an answer.

Buzz Lightyear was a space ranger from Star Command. He couldn’t let humans know about who he was, where he was from, what he did, (as long as they loved him) so he adopted a, “I’ll be whoever you want me to be” persona.

He’s able to talk to the other toys because he sees them as his peers. For one, they are the same size. Buzz interacting with humans would be akin to humans interacting with lions. Someone’s head would come off.

If Buzz had told Andy that he wasn’t a toy, Andy would tell his mom that his toy was talking to him. And by the time the mother could check things out, Buzz would be silent and still. Thus, Andy would be put through years of therapy.

As you see, Buzz not communicating with humans was beneficial to all…and to all a goodnight. Sorry, couldn’t help myself there.

That’s that.

You also asked me what the strangest coincidence I’ve experienced, and if I believe in synchronicity.

Strange coincidences happen to me about four times a week and most of the time, I can’t remember what they were a few days later. It’s as if they erase themselves from my memory, just like dreams do the moment I wake up.

I’ve written about it before, how sometimes, for example, I’ll learn a new word and then later in the day I see it being used somewhere else, when I had never seen it before.

Sometimes, I read before I go to sleep. It’s not every night. Normally it’s just a gut feeling that tells me to read. And when I do, I learn something new. And then the next day, something I read in the book will manifest itself in some aspect of my life.

And vice versa. Sometimes I’ll think of something and later that night I’ll read it in a book.

Does this all make sense?

I do believe in synchronicity and all things related to it like ESP. Sometimes I just get a feeling that something is going to happen, and then it does happen.

There are some people who I feel like I’m on the same wavelength with. It’s gotten to the point where I pick up my phone three seconds before my mom texts me, because I can sense it coming.

I don’t know if this sort of thing develops out of being around a person so much that you know what their habits are and how they react in certain situations. It could be.

We may never have a definitive answer to any of this stuff, but our minds know things before they communicate them to the rest of us. That’s how I feel at least.

Whew. I feel like I’m going to be taken to the Hawkins lab after saying all that.

That was a “Stranger Things” reference, by the way.

Well, I best be going.

I had seen on Instagram that you were feeling under the weather today and I had been planning this letter for a few days now, so I figured I’d send it today and hopefully distract you from being sick for a little bit.

Thank you for following my blog, it’s always a pleasure to receive a comment from you.

I hope you feel better!

To infinity and beyond,

Paul

If you’re new here and don’t know why I’m writing letters, read THIS.

