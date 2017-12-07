A Letter To Angela

Dear Angela,
It’s been a while since I’ve written a letter, so if you don’t mind, I’d like to take a minute and get any cliché phrases out of my lexicon. Thank you for your patience.
“Hi! How are you? I’ve been so busy.”
“My pen is running out of ink, I’ll be back in a minute.”
“How about the weather these days? You never know what it’s going to do.”
“I spilled some hot cocoa on the paper, that’s why there’s a brown stain. Don’t worry about it.”
“What if the microwave doesn’t stop, even when it hits zero?”
Alright, I think I got them out of my system. I didn’t want to downgrade the quality of this letter by using phrases that everyone uses when they write letters.
I’m thrilled to be sending this letter out to Scotland.
I’ll be honest, if my name were Scott and I lived in Scotland, every third sentence out of my mouth would be, “This is my land!”
I can only hope that people named “Paul” do the same thing in Poland. If not, it’s a missed opportunity.
We’ve known each other for a few years, but one thing that continues to impress me, is your commitment to running marathons. You may brush that off and say, “Oh, it’s nothing, really”. But as someone who doesn’t like running long distances, I’m impressed.
So I applaud you for it and encourage you to keep going! Or stop. Whatever you want.
Knowing me, I’ll probably end up running some sort of race some day. You know how I know this? Because every time I say I’ll never do something, I end up doing it.
It’s as if my mind wants my mouth to eat its words. That ever happen to you?
Moving on.
You asked me a question about Toy Story and I’m glad you did. I know that movie like the front of my hand. The first one is my favourite. The second one, I only watched once. The third one was morbid.
Anyway, you asked me why Buzz stopped moving/talking when a human came in the room, if he didn’t think he was a toy.
That’s a good question and I’ve never thought of that before. However, as always, I have an answer.
Buzz Lightyear was a space ranger from Star Command. He couldn’t let humans know about who he was, where he was from, what he did, (as long as they loved him) so he adopted a, “I’ll be whoever you want me to be” persona.
He’s able to talk to the other toys because he sees them as his peers. For one, they are the same size. Buzz interacting with humans would be akin to humans interacting with lions. Someone’s head would come off.
If Buzz had told Andy that he wasn’t a toy, Andy would tell his mom that his toy was talking to him. And by the time the mother could check things out, Buzz would be silent and still. Thus, Andy would be put through years of therapy.
As you see, Buzz not communicating with humans was beneficial to all…and to all a goodnight. Sorry, couldn’t help myself there.
That’s that.
You also asked me what the strangest coincidence I’ve experienced, and if I believe in synchronicity.
Strange coincidences happen to me about four times a week and most of the time, I can’t remember what they were a few days later. It’s as if they erase themselves from my memory, just like dreams do the moment I wake up.
I’ve written about it before, how sometimes, for example, I’ll learn a new word and then later in the day I see it being used somewhere else, when I had never seen it before.
Sometimes, I read before I go to sleep. It’s not every night. Normally it’s just a gut feeling that tells me to read. And when I do, I learn something new. And then the next day, something I read in the book will manifest itself in some aspect of my life.
And vice versa. Sometimes I’ll think of something and later that night I’ll read it in a book.
Does this all make sense?
I do believe in synchronicity and all things related to it like ESP. Sometimes I just get a feeling that something is going to happen, and then it does happen.
There are some people who I feel like I’m on the same wavelength with. It’s gotten to the point where I pick up my phone three seconds before my mom texts me, because I can sense it coming.
I don’t know if this sort of thing develops out of being around a person so much that you know what their habits are and how they react in certain situations. It could be.
We may never have a definitive answer to any of this stuff, but our minds know things before they communicate them to the rest of us. That’s how I feel at least.
Whew. I feel like I’m going to be taken to the Hawkins lab after saying all that.
That was a “Stranger Things” reference, by the way.
Well, I best be going.
I had seen on Instagram that you were feeling under the weather today and I had been planning this letter for a few days now, so I figured I’d send it today and hopefully distract you from being sick for a little bit.
Thank you for following my blog, it’s always a pleasure to receive a comment from you.
I hope you feel better!
To infinity and beyond,
Paul
If you’re new here and don’t know why I’m writing letters, read THIS.
Aww Paul I love this!! I had forgotten what I had even asked you but GREAT answers, I want to watch Toy Story again now that it makes sense!!!
There was actually a boy in my class at school called Scott and he used to always say ‘you don’t belong here this my land’ ‘I own you!’ No-one really liked him much though, he wasn’t funny, you would get away with it because you are funny. You should visit Poland and tell them all you own them!
You will run a race, I actually thought when I added you in Instagram that you look like a runner!! I always said I wouldn’t run, I used to forge notes from my Mum to get out of gym class in school, mostly when it was track or cross country…oh and swimming. I just hated exercise in general. I like that you are impressed by my running but don’t forget it’s just to counteract my chocolate addiction, so it’s more I must do it than I actually want to. Ok I kind of enjoy it now… a tiny bit!
Coincidence, I was working at a different office last week and went to use the microwave to heat some soup, one of the girls said ‘watch out the microwave is dodgy, you have to stop it when the time is up, or else it just keeps going!!!!’ WHAT!!
Reading this definitely made me feel better, Thank You so much! I’ve missed you letters and to get my own 😊
Thanks again…Are you still there or have you been taken to Hawkins lab?
WOAH that microwave story made my jaw drop. See, I told you my mind knows things haha. I guess I’ll be in the Hawkins lab within the hour.
Ah, poor Scott. He probably didn’t know how to win over the audience with humour before making ridiculous statements that others would take as a joke. He just went straight for it. Rookie mistake.
You gotta do what you gotta do – if running marathons means you can fulfill your chocolate addiction, all the power to you! And I do look like a runner, don’t I? Hahaha. I’m definitely in shape enough to be one, but would have to build up the cardio. I’m getting tired just thinking of it though lol.
Glad you enjoyed the letter, Angela!
If you haven’t already been taken could you send me the lotto numbers? Thanks, obviously I’ll share the winnings with you! Haha!
7, 11, 19, 25, 28, 42 Now go forth and bring back the millions!
I just realized which Angela this was for!!! I had a feeling lol 😂 with the marathons and Scotland and Your name! God I’m a moron hahah. Hey girlllll!!!!!! 😂🤦🏻♀️🤗
You’re a modern Sherlock Holmes, Ely! Nothing gets passed you! 😂
😂🙋🏼hey…it’s me!!
This is the first of your letters I’ve read! I like this!!
Thank you! I’ve done 30 of them so far and have about 5 remaining!
How did you pick who gets a letting? Did you have a call for people when you started? What made you start? Ooo so many questions
I made a blog post saying I wanted to write bloggers letters and requested 5 pieces of info from them! I linked that post to the bottom of this letter if you’re interested.
I’ll answer your other questions in the final letter I write to myself lol
Lol writing a letter to yourself is awesome! I can’t wait to read it. Thats such a great idea. Maybe when I have some free time over the holidays I’ll read some of your other letters 😉
So after reading it I feel the need to participate!
1) I can only give the name T.
2) Toronto
3) tell me about that time your mom was a pirate queen
4) garden gnomes
5) how did you get the name paul
Awesome! Can I make one request though? I don’t really write about family on here (even if it’s fictional lol), can I get another topic to write about?
Absolutely!! How about that time you met a pirate queen? (Its been a pirate queen kind of week over here)
That works! Thank you!
😉 I’m excited!!
Every time you write a letter I’m like “well I want a letter!!!” But then I remember you saying once that there was like a huge wait list and also- you can just DM me and I then I don’t have to wait. By the way : 10 points on the PAULAND pun! And of all the movies you DO NOT know you know TOY STORY?! 🤦🏻♀️😂
Click the link at the bottom of this post and go request a letter!! I only have 5 left to do and I plan to be done them by the end of the year.
Should I do a blog post about movies I have seen? I guarantee you’ll be facepalming the whole time haha
Lol! I’m going to have a permanent face palm print. 😂 and I feel bad giving you more work to do. But I’m still gonna request one ok bye 👋
Good! I’m sure you’ll give me some interesting things to write about lol
This whole time I was thinking I’m a badass cake decorator but NOPE!
Hey guys what do you call an alligator wearing a vest?!
Give up?
An IN-VEST-TI-GATOR
……
YOU’RE WELCOME!
Just walk away.
🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️
I’m secretly dying of laughter though.
How do you not get spammed for all them face-palms!!? Lol 😂 I shall walk away with my head held high.
((ALLIGATOR WITH A GPS?!… NAVI-GATOR)) ok I’m done bye 👋
Hey what do you call an alligator that smells? A FUMI-GATOR. I think.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I can’t right now
Front of my hand. Hmmm.
Yes. It’s good to know both sides.
I’m dead.
