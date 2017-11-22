Vancouver Canucks 2017-18 Season Preview

The Vancouver Canucks have never won the Stanley Cup, but in 2011, they hosted Game 7 of the Finals against the Boston Bruins. Win the game, they lift the Cup. Lose the game and well, they probably cry in the dressing room.

They lost the game. The players went back to the dressing room to sulk. Fans took to the streets and started a riot. It was embarrassing, especially considering all the positive compliments the city had received the year before when they host the Olympics.

In the six seasons since, they’ve missed the playoffs three times, and have been been knocked out in the first round the other three times.

Three cheers for mediocrity!

FORWARDS

Daniel & Henrik Sedin: Brian Burke had the draft heist of the century in 1999 when he traded up to draft the twins with picks #2 and #3. They’ve had great careers but their time is running out. Daniel is 4 points away from 1000; Henrik has 1030. After this season, they won’t be back in Vancouver. It’s time to move on.

Brock Boeser – The 20-year-old seems to be the light at the end of the tunnel. He was held out of the lineup on opening night, but since being put in he’s proven that he is the Canucks best forward. He has 19 points in 18 games and my fantasy team is thankful.

Bo Horvat – At the 2013 NHL Draft, Vancouver traded Corey Schneider (Goalie) to New Jersey for the 9th overall pick. They drafted Horvat with that pick. He had 52 points last season – a career high. He’s been in need of a running mate. Now, he has Boeser on his wing. Look for him to really take off next year when the Sedins are gone.

Notable: Sven Baertschi, Thomas Vanek, Derek Dorsett, Jake Virtanen

The Canucks need to get younger. Brock Boeser, Bo Horvat, Sven Baertschi, and Jake Virtanen are a start. Key word, “start”.

DEFENSE

I don’t know where to start. They don’t have a superstar back here. On most teams, none of Vancouver’s defensemen would even be in a top two pairing. They do have some nice pieces though.

Michael Del Zotto – Had a great start to his career with the Rangers but has bounced around the last few seasons looking to find the same success.

Ben Hutton – Powerplay specialist.

Erik Gudbranson – He’s really big.

Notable: Chris Tanev, Alexander Edler, Derick Pouliot

GOALIES

How this team went from having Roberto Luongo, Corey Schneider, and Eddie Lack, to having none of them, is just outstanding – in all the wrong ways.

Jacob Markstrom – He’s 27-years-old and has never really had a great opportunity to be a #1 goalie for a team. This is his chance. My fear is that he’s too streaky and will get you thinking that his success is sustainable, but it’s not.

Anders Nilsson – Same story here as with Markstrom. 27-years-old, never really had a chance to shine. Nilsson is off to a good start this season, but will he sustain it? And are the Canucks good enough to make him look good? I don’t know.

I like both goalies and think they could both be Ben Bishop-like if they reach their full potential. We’ll see what happens.

FUN FACTS

1. The Canucks were 29th in the NHL last season in scoring, with 182 goals.

2. They play out of Rogers Arena, not to be confused by Rogers Centre – the baseball stadium in Toronto, or Rogers Place – the hockey arena in Edmonton.

3. There is a Pizza Hut at sections 118 & 318 of Rogers Arena. This is not a drill. They sell personal pan pizzas. I’m drooling. Are you?

4. Their mascot is named, Fin the Whale. Hi, Fin the Whale. I’m Paul the Person.

WHAT CHRIS THINKS

Vancouver is the new Toronto. Next year they will be free of the Sedins and free to plummet to the bottom of the standings. I love how they had all that controversy with Luongo and Schneider and ended up with neither.

LAST MINUTE OF PLAY

The Canucks are off to a surprising 10-8-3 start under new Head Coach, Travis Green. I thought they would be worse. I thought they would have to be worse, just so they could have another high draft pick.

They won’t make the playoffs this year and finishing between 9th-11th in their conference won’t do them any good. The Leafs did it for years before finally tanking properly.

A youth movement is needed in Vancouver. It’s the only way they’ll ever get back to being a Stanley Cup contender.

ONE WILD PREDICTION

Boeser, Horvat, and Baertschi will each score 25 goals this season.

POST-GAME

