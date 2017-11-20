The cars are tired, they’ve gone home for the evening
The streetlights still change for no one, when no one is around
The lights off in the distance are looking for a friend to cast a shadow upon
The wind is howling, but it means no harm
The grass hugs the ground, looking for warmth on a chilly night
The ghosts of yesterday linger on the field below
There was a fight
Two people
Yelling
Punching
Slamming doors
Walking away
The scene disturbed the scenery, but had anyone seen what I saw
The contrast between innocence and reality was being blurred
The empty streets in front of me were now mine
I found comfort in the silence
I found value in the moments that used to be rumours
I found relief in the contents of a paper bag
The path from one comfort zone to the next was built with love
When I close my eyes, I am there
I am breathing in the everlasting air
I am fighting the wind with flare
I am in a place where I care
When I open my eyes, I lose it all
I am watching my step until I fall
I am running away from the next phone call
I am in a place where I bawl
My feet felt the empty streets, but they were never bare
And now someone else walks that path the same way I had
I know they will find it how I did
With ghosts of yesterday not yet dead
With grass coming up for air on warm nights
With wind inviting itself inside to play
With lights off in the distance being overshadowed by the sun
With streetlights changing because they wore the same colour
With cars emitting exhaust, but never getting exhausted
No matter the season, those empty streets are mine
And then I open my eyes.
-
- Follow The Captain's Speech on WordPress.com
-
Fan Favourites
-
Recent Posts
- Empty Streets
- Toronto Maple Leafs 2017-18 Season Preview
- Tampa Bay Lightning 2017-18 Season Preview
- St. Louis Blues 2017-18 Season Preview
- Let Me Be Right
- 50 Thoughts XV
- San Jose Sharks 2017-18 Season Preview
- Pittsburgh Penguins 2017-18 Season Preview
- Philadelphia Flyers 2017-18 Season Preview
- Roy Halladay
- But If
- Ottawa Senators 2017-18 Season Preview
- New York Rangers 2017-18 Season Preview
- New York Islanders 2017-18 Season Preview
- Unapologetically Me?
- New Jersey Devils 2017-18 Season Preview
- Nashville Predators 2017-18 Season Preview
- Montreal Canadiens 2017-18 Season Preview
- Friends For How Long?
- How I Got To 500 Posts
Follow Me On TwitterMy Tweets
Archives
Fan Club
Recent Fan Mail
Paul on Empty Streets lauraashurst on Empty Streets gigglingfattie on Toronto Maple Leafs 2017-18 Se… gigglingfattie on Tampa Bay Lightning 2017-18 Se… Paul on Toronto Maple Leafs 2017-18 Se…
Tags
- Letters Written As OfSeptember 2nd, 201729
Next Letter: Angela
Love this poem. Very moving😊
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you!
LikeLike
Yes! I’ve been watching your blog for a post like this 😍 beautiful words, Paul 🙌🏼
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Lynni :)!
LikeLike