Empty Streets

Posted on November 20, 2017 by

The cars are tired, they’ve gone home for the evening
The streetlights still change for no one, when no one is around
The lights off in the distance are looking for a friend to cast a shadow upon
The wind is howling, but it means no harm
The grass hugs the ground, looking for warmth on a chilly night
The ghosts of yesterday linger on the field below
There was a fight
Two people
Yelling
Punching
Slamming doors
Walking away
The scene disturbed the scenery, but had anyone seen what I saw
The contrast between innocence and reality was being blurred
The empty streets in front of me were now mine
I found comfort in the silence
I found value in the moments that used to be rumours
I found relief in the contents of a paper bag
The path from one comfort zone to the next was built with love
When I close my eyes, I am there
I am breathing in the everlasting air
I am fighting the wind with flare
I am in a place where I care
When I open my eyes, I lose it all
I am watching my step until I fall
I am running away from the next phone call
I am in a place where I bawl
My feet felt the empty streets, but they were never bare
And now someone else walks that path the same way I had
I know they will find it how I did
With ghosts of yesterday not yet dead
With grass coming up for air on warm nights
With wind inviting itself inside to play
With lights off in the distance being overshadowed by the sun
With streetlights changing because they wore the same colour
With cars emitting exhaust, but never getting exhausted
No matter the season, those empty streets are mine
And then I open my eyes.

Advertisements

About Paul

This is the part where I'm supposed to write something interesting about myself and you'll read it and think, "That's not that interesting." So let's not do that and just think about pizza instead, on the count of three. One, two, three. Donuts. Now, wasn't that interesting?
This entry was posted in Poetry and tagged , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Empty Streets

  1. lauraashurst says:
    November 20, 2017 at 3:50 AM

    Love this poem. Very moving😊

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Lynni says:
    November 20, 2017 at 6:50 AM

    Yes! I’ve been watching your blog for a post like this 😍 beautiful words, Paul 🙌🏼

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s