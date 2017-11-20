The cars are tired, they’ve gone home for the evening

The streetlights still change for no one, when no one is around

The lights off in the distance are looking for a friend to cast a shadow upon

The wind is howling, but it means no harm

The grass hugs the ground, looking for warmth on a chilly night

The ghosts of yesterday linger on the field below

There was a fight

Two people

Yelling

Punching

Slamming doors

Walking away

The scene disturbed the scenery, but had anyone seen what I saw

The contrast between innocence and reality was being blurred

The empty streets in front of me were now mine

I found comfort in the silence

I found value in the moments that used to be rumours

I found relief in the contents of a paper bag

The path from one comfort zone to the next was built with love

When I close my eyes, I am there

I am breathing in the everlasting air

I am fighting the wind with flare

I am in a place where I care

When I open my eyes, I lose it all

I am watching my step until I fall

I am running away from the next phone call

I am in a place where I bawl

My feet felt the empty streets, but they were never bare

And now someone else walks that path the same way I had

I know they will find it how I did

With ghosts of yesterday not yet dead

With grass coming up for air on warm nights

With wind inviting itself inside to play

With lights off in the distance being overshadowed by the sun

With streetlights changing because they wore the same colour

With cars emitting exhaust, but never getting exhausted

No matter the season, those empty streets are mine

And then I open my eyes.

Advertisements