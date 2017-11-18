St. Louis Blues 2017-18 Season Preview

I have two quick stories that pertain to Chris Pronger and Al MacInnis – two former defensemen for the St. Louis Blues.

1. One of the first hockey sticks I ever owned is signed by Chris Pronger on the handle. It’s one of those signatures that is printed onto the stick, rather than actually being signed in real life. I still have the stick. I still use it. Yes, it’s a wooden stick.

2. I have a collector’s coin from McDonald’s to commemorate the 1998 Olympics. On one side is a picture of Rob Blake. On the other side is a picture of Al MacInnis. McDonald’s needs more fun collectibles and less plastic toys for children.

Those are my stories.

FORWARDS

Vladimir Tarasenko – If you haven’t been paying attention, Tarasenko had 73, 74, and 75 points, respectively, in his last three seasons. He’s a superstar and he’s only 25.

Brayden Schenn – He came over from Philadelphia in the off-season and is off to a career-best pace, with 25 points in 20 games. This could finally be the team where he shines offensively.

Jaden Schwartz – He plays on the top line with Schenn and Tarasenko, which means if he stays healthy he’s looking at 65+ points this season. He doesn’t get enough recognition around the NHL.

Alex Steen – The Leafs traded him to St. Louis in 2009 along with Carlo Colaiacovo (didn’t even have to look up the spelling), for Lee Stempniak. That was a controversial trade within my friend group at the time. Ask Chris.

Notable: Paul Stastny, Robby Fabbri (Out for the season)

DEFENSE

Alex Pietrangelo – The captain has established himself as one of the NHL’s best, as a defensive and offensive force. He has 18 points in 20 games so far, which puts his career high of 51, at risk. I say he surpasses it.

Carl Gunnarsson – Still not sure why the Leafs traded him. He’s normally on the positive side of the plus/minus category.

GOALIES

Jake Allen – I drafted him for my fantasy team, so he better be good. And he is! The 27-year-old has the Blues at the top of the Western Conference. Don’t get hurt, Jake.

Carter Hutton – He’s 4-0-0 this season and has allowed 8 goals in 5 games. Not bad for a backup, though he’s not the kind of guy you want to put in the net on an extended basis. If you read this, Carter, I didn’t really mean that.

FUN FACTS

1. Their team mascot is named Louie. I didn’t understand why at first. Now I realize – I’m the fool.

2. In my last university presentation, my group had to act as a restaurant trying to sell a hockey team on a sponsorship. The presentation was marked out of 10. Two of those marks were for humour. I took care of that by mentioning that we would like to name our food after players. One food I mentioned was the “Pulled Pork Pietrangelo”.

3. The St. Louis Blues have never won the Stanley Cup.

WHAT CHRIS THINKS

I feel like St. Louis could end up being the new San Jose Sharks – a really good team that just doesn’t have enough to win a Cup.

LAST MINUTE OF PLAY

The St. Louis Blues are a really good team, but I liken them to the Washington Capitals. They have a really good regular season, but never make it to the Stanley Cup Final.

Perhaps this is one of the problems with a winger being your best player? (Ovechkin; Tarasenko?) I don’t know.

I fear if they don’t win a Cup within the next 3 years, they’ll have to reconstruct the makeup of their team. Heck, they might have to do that anyways.

ONE WILD PREDICTION

The Blues make an impactful trade before the trade deadline.

POST-GAME

