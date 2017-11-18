St. Louis Blues 2017-18 Season Preview

Posted on November 18, 2017 by

I have two quick stories that pertain to Chris Pronger and Al MacInnis – two former defensemen for the St. Louis Blues.

1. One of the first hockey sticks I ever owned is signed by Chris Pronger on the handle. It’s one of those signatures that is printed onto the stick, rather than actually being signed in real life. I still have the stick. I still use it. Yes, it’s a wooden stick.

2. I have a collector’s coin from McDonald’s to commemorate the 1998 Olympics. On one side is a picture of Rob Blake. On the other side is a picture of Al MacInnis. McDonald’s needs more fun collectibles and less plastic toys for children.

Those are my stories.

FORWARDS

Vladimir Tarasenko – If you haven’t been paying attention, Tarasenko had 73, 74, and 75 points, respectively, in his last three seasons. He’s a superstar and he’s only 25.

Brayden Schenn – He came over from Philadelphia in the off-season and is off to a career-best pace, with 25 points in 20 games. This could finally be the team where he shines offensively.

Jaden Schwartz – He plays on the top line with Schenn and Tarasenko, which means if he stays healthy he’s looking at 65+ points this season. He doesn’t get enough recognition around the NHL.

Alex Steen – The Leafs traded him to St. Louis in 2009 along with Carlo Colaiacovo (didn’t even have to look up the spelling), for Lee Stempniak. That was a controversial trade within my friend group at the time. Ask Chris.

Notable: Paul Stastny, Robby Fabbri (Out for the season)

DEFENSE

Alex Pietrangelo – The captain has established himself as one of the NHL’s best, as a defensive and offensive force. He has 18 points in 20 games so far, which puts his career high of 51, at risk. I say he surpasses it.

Carl Gunnarsson – Still not sure why the Leafs traded him. He’s normally on the positive side of the plus/minus category.

GOALIES

Jake Allen – I drafted him for my fantasy team, so he better be good. And he is! The 27-year-old has the Blues at the top of the Western Conference. Don’t get hurt, Jake.

Carter Hutton – He’s 4-0-0 this season and has allowed 8 goals in 5 games. Not bad for a backup, though he’s not the kind of guy you want to put in the net on an extended basis. If you read this, Carter, I didn’t really mean that.

FUN FACTS

1. Their team mascot is named Louie. I didn’t understand why at first. Now I realize – I’m the fool.

2. In my last university presentation, my group had to act as a restaurant trying to sell a hockey team on a sponsorship. The presentation was marked out of 10. Two of those marks were for humour. I took care of that by mentioning that we would like to name our food after players. One food I mentioned was the “Pulled Pork Pietrangelo”.

3. The St. Louis Blues have never won the Stanley Cup.

WHAT CHRIS THINKS

I feel like St. Louis could end up being the new San Jose Sharks – a really good team that just doesn’t have enough to win a Cup.

LAST MINUTE OF PLAY

The St. Louis Blues are a really good team, but I liken them to the Washington Capitals. They have a really good regular season, but never make it to the Stanley Cup Final.

Perhaps this is one of the problems with a winger being your best player? (Ovechkin; Tarasenko?) I don’t know.

I fear if they don’t win a Cup within the next 3 years, they’ll have to reconstruct the makeup of their team. Heck, they might have to do that anyways.

ONE WILD PREDICTION

The Blues make an impactful trade before the trade deadline.

POST-GAME

Last Preview: San Jose Sharks
Next Preview: Tampa Bay Lightning

Advertisements

About Paul

This is the part where I'm supposed to write something interesting about myself and you'll read it and think, "That's not that interesting." So let's not do that and just think about pizza instead, on the count of three. One, two, three. Donuts. Now, wasn't that interesting?
This entry was posted in Sports and tagged , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to St. Louis Blues 2017-18 Season Preview

  1. Pingback: Tampa Bay Lightning 2017-18 Season Preview | The Captain's Speech

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s