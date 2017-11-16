If you stay in the boat long enough, it’ll start to turn
The dark room you hide in will be filled with light
The frame on the floor and the picture by the door
They will shine brighter than ever before
This optimism can be a bit unnerving
Feel the shivers explore every inch of your body
Hold tight when you can’t stop shaking
I bet it feels like your heart has gotten used to the aching
Stretch your fingers to touch everything within reach
No one is there, go back to sleep
The slow songs find a way into your life
They speak to you like a future wife
You took all your time and purchased a life you’re still looking for it
The coins fell from your pockets as you cut the tags
Everything had been used, the smell was fresh
How in the world would you find a way to mesh
The collision is grand, you know
Not like the opening of a new store, bigger than that
But if you just hold on and stay within reach
One day this will make a heck of a speech
I think I’m right, please let me be right
Everything I do can’t always be an apology
Let my truth be real, no surprise
Good things can be found beneath a disguise.
The Adventure – Angels & Airwaves