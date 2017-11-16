If you stay in the boat long enough, it’ll start to turn

The dark room you hide in will be filled with light

The frame on the floor and the picture by the door

They will shine brighter than ever before

This optimism can be a bit unnerving

Feel the shivers explore every inch of your body

Hold tight when you can’t stop shaking

I bet it feels like your heart has gotten used to the aching

Stretch your fingers to touch everything within reach

No one is there, go back to sleep

The slow songs find a way into your life

They speak to you like a future wife

You took all your time and purchased a life you’re still looking for it

The coins fell from your pockets as you cut the tags

Everything had been used, the smell was fresh

How in the world would you find a way to mesh

The collision is grand, you know

Not like the opening of a new store, bigger than that

But if you just hold on and stay within reach

One day this will make a heck of a speech

I think I’m right, please let me be right

Everything I do can’t always be an apology

Let my truth be real, no surprise

Good things can be found beneath a disguise.

The Adventure – Angels & Airwaves

