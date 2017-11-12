Pittsburgh Penguins 2017-18 Season Preview

It’s not fair that Pittsburgh has Sidney Crosby and Edmonton has Connor McDavid, when a few decades ago, both teams had Mario Lemieux and Wayne Gretzky, respectively.

Is there some rule that says only those two cities can have the once in a generation players?

I’m calling shenanigans. No more cahoots!

FORWARDS

Sidney Crosby – He’s alright. He’s scored over 100 points in a season, five times. He’s 30 years old and could be in the Hall of Fame yesterday if he wanted. He’s won everything. People say I look like him.

Evgeni Malkin – That 04/05 lockout really transformed the Penguins. They were able to take Malkin in ’04 and Crosby in ’05. If there were no lockout, I don’t think Pittsburgh would’ve owned the 1st pick and had the chance to take Crosby. See, I told you there were cahoots. Malkin is great – injury prone, but who isn’t?

Phil Kessel – The Best.

Jake Guentzel – The Future.

Notable: Conor Sheary, Bryan Rust, Patric Hornqvist

DEFENSE

Kris Letang – Hard to believe he was a 3rd round pick in 2005. He has 399 career points, which is 8th most for his draft class – 1st is Crosby; 9th is Hornqvist. CAHOOTS, I say. Yeah, Letang is great too.

Justin Schultz – He left the Oilers and the Penguins turned him into the player everyone thought he could be. He’s an offensive threat and a weapon on the power=play, as if they needed more.

Olli Maatta – He’s 23-years-old and is apart of the younger generation of Penguins that inhabits this team. He’s also a good hockey player. Surprising, huh?

GOALIES

Matt Murray – He’s been in the NHL for two years and has won two Stanley Cups. He’s only 23-years-old. So yeah, he’s better than you, me, and almost every 23-year-old ever.

Tristan Jerry – This was supposed to be Antti Niemi but he stunk and is now in Florida. Jarry is 22 and is getting thrown into the fire here. Methinks the Penguins will look for a veteran backup before the trade deadline.

FUN FACTS

1. The Penguins scored 282 goals last season – most in the NHL.

2. They were 31-6-4 at home and 50-21-11 overall.

3. They play out of PPG Paints Arena. You can get a pizza from Fox’s Pizza and then wash it down with some Dunkin’ Donuts because America runs on Dunkin’, or something.

4. The Penguins have won 5 Stanley Cups: 1991, 1992, 2009, 2016, 2017.

5. The Penguins former arena was nicknamed, “The Igloo”. I liked that.

6. Phil Kessel loves hot dogs.

WHAT CHRIS THINKS

Penguins the Penguins. It’s hard to have Crosby and Malkin and not be competitive. Hard to believe Crosby, Malkin, and Letang are all over 30 now. It will be interesting to see if this team ages like a fine wine, or a stinky cheese.

LAST MINUTE OF PLAY

They’ll make the playoffs. Yada yada yada. They’re great. So many weapons. Etc.

They need to be careful, though. If Matt Murray gets injured, or struggles, they have no one else to go to. Well, they do. But no one that has proven to be reliable.

If penguins can hold their breath, they better be holding it right now.

ONE WILD PREDICTION

Evgeni Malkin will play at least 70 games – something he’s only done 4 times in 11 seasons.

POST-GAME

